Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Banco BPM stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07.
About Banco BPM
Featured Article: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.