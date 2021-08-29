Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the July 29th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Banco BPM stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

About Banco BPM

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.