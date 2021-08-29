China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China National Building Material stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.57. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

