Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $49.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

ASAN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,109. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $80.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

