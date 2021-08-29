CKW Financial Group Takes $30,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

