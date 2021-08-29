Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $49.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,109. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

