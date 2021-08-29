CKW Financial Group Invests $106,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWM stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

