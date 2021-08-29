CKW Financial Group Purchases 200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 66.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. 4,818,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,287. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,183,005 shares of company stock worth $466,092,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

