Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives $41.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VYGVF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 384,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,720. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its Voyager Platform, engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich, and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

