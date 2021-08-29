Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 98.0% in August

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,042,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERN traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,209,141. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01.

Fernhill Company Profile

Fernhill Corp. engages in natural resource project generation and royalty business. It also focuses on mining and resources sector. The company was founded in April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

