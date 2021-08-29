Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Up 98.0% in August

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the July 29th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,042,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FERN traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,726,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,209,141. Fernhill has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01.
Fernhill Company Profile
