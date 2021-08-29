Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

