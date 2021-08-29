Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in August

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AZIHF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76. Azimut has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

