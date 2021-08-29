Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in August

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
AZIHF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76. Azimut has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $23.90.
About Azimut
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.