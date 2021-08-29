WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Friday. 57,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,771. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.