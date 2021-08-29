WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS BUDZ remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Friday. 57,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,771. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34.
WEED Company Profile
