COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CICOY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

