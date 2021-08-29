Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Increases By 92.0%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. Azimut has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.
Azimut Company Profile
