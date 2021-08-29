Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Increases By 92.0%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the July 29th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. Azimut has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

