Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 101,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 187.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $10,796,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.14. The stock had a trading volume of 439,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $228.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

