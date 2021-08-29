ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ING traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,657,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

