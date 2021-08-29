ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of ING traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,657,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
