Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CVX traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

