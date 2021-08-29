Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

