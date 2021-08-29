Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.