Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 12,281,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,308,928. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

