Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $395.44

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $391.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.72. Cintas has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.