Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have commented on RDN. BTIG Research increased their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Radian Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

