Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 426,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,918. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

