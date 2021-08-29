Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

CFG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

