Northeast Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. 1,879,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,842. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.