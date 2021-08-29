Northeast Investment Management Has $9.95 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

