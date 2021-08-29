Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declines By 46.1%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.57. 201,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,149. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.