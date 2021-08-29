Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Grows By 81.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the July 29th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 207.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 82.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 327,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 206,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

