Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Rises By 87.1%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 55,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,263. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.