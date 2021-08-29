International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,236 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in International Paper were worth $72,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after acquiring an additional 183,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,631,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,237. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

