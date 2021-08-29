Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $221.43. 1,944,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

