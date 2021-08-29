Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.68.
BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Biogen stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,513. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.
In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
