Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.68.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Biogen stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,513. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

