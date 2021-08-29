Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $388.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $394.45 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 622,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

