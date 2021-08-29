$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 219,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,508. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

