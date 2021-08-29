Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $470,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 462,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,153. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

