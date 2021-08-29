Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $69,434.71 and $35.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.