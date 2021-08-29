Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the July 29th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.