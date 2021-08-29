Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 13,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
