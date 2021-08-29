Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 13,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

