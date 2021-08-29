Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.55. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.63. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.97.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

