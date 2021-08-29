Northeast Investment Management Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after buying an additional 478,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $5,488,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

