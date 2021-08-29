MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

TSE:MEG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,496. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

