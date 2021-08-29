$407.88 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $407.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.73 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NS. Barclays reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.