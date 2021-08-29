Tower token One Day Trading Volume Tops $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Tower token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

