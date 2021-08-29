NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

