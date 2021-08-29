Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 42,421 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,421 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

