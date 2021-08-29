Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sensata Technologies worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 566,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

