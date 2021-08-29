RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $680.94 Average PT from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $680.94.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

RH stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $706.54. The company had a trading volume of 243,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,053. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $687.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

