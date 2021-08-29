Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. 273,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

