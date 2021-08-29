$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 229,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,711. The company has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

