Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Microwave Filter stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. Microwave Filter has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

