Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Microwave Filter stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 910. Microwave Filter has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.
About Microwave Filter
